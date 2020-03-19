Police: Man stole TriMet paratransit bus, crashed into another vehicle in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man stole a TriMet LIFT paratransit bus in northeast Portland, drove away from officers and crashed into another vehicle in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to Northeast 102nd Avenue and Halsey Street at 10:24 a.m. Thursday. Police said there were no passengers on the bus when it was stolen.
Police attempted to stop the bus, but the suspect drove away in a reckless manner, causing officers to halt the pursuit.
The suspect eventually crashed into another vehicle at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Division Street.
Officers arrived at the crash scene and took the suspect into custody. He was identified as 31-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez-Menchaca.
Martinez-Menchaca was treated at the hospital and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted elude by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver and interfering with public transportation.
There were no other reported injuries in connection with this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Dealing with outrageous, extremely dangerous add Icks antics as well Coronavirus, time to sweep them all outside the city limits and keep them out!
