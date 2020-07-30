PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two juveniles are facing charges after police say they assaulted a man in downtown Portland early Thursday morning.
Just before 11:30 p.m., police received a call from a person attending the downtown protest who saw a male waving a handgun around and taking pictures. The witness told police the male was with other people and they were associated with a silver or grey vehicle.
Then at 12:26 a.m., officers were called out to Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street on the report a man was being assaulted by a group of people. Officers learned that one person in the group went back to the reported vehicle and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then went back to the victim and pointed the handgun at him.
According to police, the suspect tried to rack the handgun several times before stopping and running back to the vehicle. The vehicle then left the area.
The victim told police that he saw the group of suspects harassing a friend of his, who uses a wheelchair. The victim said a female juvenile in the group tried to take something from his friend and he tried to protect him. The victim said he was then assaulted.
Police said witnesses at the scene provided the same information to officers.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where it was later determined that he had a broken rib.
Officers also received a report that the suspect vehicle circled the block and stopped on Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street. Police said the suspects allegedly exited the vehicle and began to assault another man, who tried to protect himself using his bicycle.
The victim in the second assault could not be located, according to police.
Police said the suspect vehicle was stopped by officer on westbound Interstate 84. Six people in the vehicle were detained and transported for questioning.
A black pellet gun and .22 caliber pistol were located in the vehicle, according to police.
Following questioning, two juveniles were referred to juvenile services for third-degree assault. Police said one of those juveniles had an additional offense of unlawful possession of a weapon and an outstanding warrant.
The juveniles identities have not been released.
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or may have been a victim during the incident, is asked to contact Portland police detectives at 503-823-0400. Please reference case number 20-236710.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
'Police: Man suffers broken rib during assault in downtown Portland; 2 juveniles facing charges' Thank you Ted and Jo Ann.
Good job on the officer who located and stopped the vehicle containing the suspects. Too bad the victim didn't have a firearm, or he could have actually defended his friend, and himself, while doing the world a favor by terminating the suspects.
