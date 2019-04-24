PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after police say he was shot in southeast Portland.
At around 10:09 a.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Southeast Ellis Street on the report of a person shot.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot injury, according to police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police said his condition is considered life-threatening.
Evidence of gunfire was located in the area.
Members with the Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Reduction Team and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division responded to assist with the investigation.
Police told FOX 12 that officers have searched the area, but have not located a suspect.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway at a Chinese market & restaurant at SE 84th & Foster. At least 1 person taken to the hospital, officer tells me. @PortlandPolice say the suspect is still outstanding and they’re searching the nearby neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/8Jh3f98ftI— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 24, 2019
A description of the suspect has not available at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
