VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening.
At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Northeast 87th Avenue and Northeast 12th Street on the report of shots fired involving two vehicles.
Officers arrived to the scene and found multiple shell casing, but did not locate any victims.
Police said a short time later, 911 dispatch received a call about a man who returned home with gunshot wounds.
Officers arrived to the home and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
According to police, a vehicle matching the description of one of the involved vehicles was located at the home.
Detectives with the Safe Streets Task Force and Major Crimes Unit are investigating.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department tip line at 360-487-7399.
Safe Streets Task Force and Major Crime Unit? Gosh, City of Portland should have something like that.
