Police: Man suffers serious leg injury in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lloyd District early Thursday morning.
North Precinct officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 1000 block of Northeast Grand Avenue at about 3:22 a.m. Police said a man walked into a hotel saying that he had been shot. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a serious leg injury.
Officers applied a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said officers searched for a suspect but no arrests have been made at this time. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
