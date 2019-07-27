PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than three weeks after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted in southwest Portland, police arrested a suspect.
Detectives executed a search warrant on Saturday morning and arrested George B. Brotherton at his home, located in the 2700 block of Southwest 1st Avenue.
At 3:36 a.m. on July 5, a woman reported to police that she was walking around Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Grant Street when a man approached her.
She said he then touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a knife. The victim fled after the incident.
Detectives determined Brotherton, 58, to be the suspect and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He now faces charges of first-degree sexual assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of coercion.
Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw applauded the case work in a statement.
"Central Precinct Officers and Sex Crimes Detectives have worked diligently to identify and apprehend the suspect of this sexual assault," said Outlaw. "Their professionalism and sacrifice to capture this person are to be commended. Their dedicated efforts have made our community safer and I thank them for their work."
Police said detectives are investigating whether Brotherton may be connected to other cases and are asking anyone with information related to the July 5 assault or information on Brotherton to contact Detective Matt Estes at (503) 823-0462 or matthew.estes@portlandoregon.gov.
