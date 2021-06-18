Police: Man taken into custody after claiming backpack contained bomb near Hatfield MAX Station

(Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department)

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody Friday morning after claiming a backpack he threw near a MAX station contained a bomb, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police said that the bomb threat came in at around 9:10 a.m. near the Hatfield MAX Station, located on Southwest Adams Avenue. The man who made the threat was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Sections of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, which is near the Hatfield MAX Station, were evacuated, as well as areas across the street from the station. TriMet reported delays due to the police activity.

The Portland Police Bureau's Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene and blew up the backpack as a precaution, according to police. No additional details have been released at this time.

