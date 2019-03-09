PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody by police after threatening someone with a gun on Saturday.
Officers said they responded to a report of a man seen with a gun in Lloyd Center mall around 4:29 p.m.
As officers responded, the mall was placed on lockdown.
After officers arrived, the suspect came out of the mall and was taken into custody without incident.
The weapon recovered was later determined to be a realistic looking replica firearm, according to police.
Upon investigation, officers determined that the suspect threatened someone with the gun.
No one was reported injured, according to police.
Police said the lockdown was lifted shortly after the man was taken into custody.
The suspect, Garrett Scott Gibson, 22, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of menacing, second-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
