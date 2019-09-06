GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police said a man threatened his apartment manager with a gun Friday afternoon, angry over high rent.
Investigators also believe he started a fire in his own apartment.
Two calls came in around 3 p.m. from the Hogan Woods Apartments, near Northeast Hogan Drive and 20th Street.
“I came home and was sitting down and noticed smoke coming from the apartments,” neighbor Tod Muir said. “A couple other people noticed it too and were looking around, so I poke my head out the door and spoke with the gentlemen, ask him you alright, is there a fire in there, and he said well maybe.”
Muir, who lives in the complex, said he then went back inside his apartment.
“And I peeked out my little peep hole and I noticed that there’s a gun sitting out on his front porch there,” Muir said.
According to Gresham police, the man Muir spoke with was upset about high rent.
“What I heard was he grabbed two of his weapons, went in to see the apartment manager, made some threats and walked back,” Muir said.
Police said it also appears the man started a fire in his own apartment.
“It smoked up everything through the apartments here,” Muir said.
The fire was quickly put out and didn’t spread.
The man, who police haven’t identified, was taken into custody.
“I figured everything was piling up and he just grabbed his gun and did the wrong thing,” Muir said.
Police are still investigating the fire and incident.
Some neighbors told FOX 12 they’ve had issues with the man before.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
