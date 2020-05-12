PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man broke into the snack shack at the Gateway Transit Station on Tuesday morning before running from officers and threatening to shoot them.
Matthew Joseph Medlin, 36, was lodged at Multnomah County Jail, where he now faces charges including burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and resisting arrest.
Officers assigned to the Transit Police Division say Medlin ran from them when he saw them at the snack shack at the Gateway Transit Station.
Officers pursued Medlin to a nearby Winco Food store, where they say he ran into a stockroom that has one way in and out of it. When officers confronted Medlin, they say he turned toward them with his hands under his jacket and said he was going to shoot them.
Officers used a stun gun on Medlin and then arrested him. They say he did not have a weapon on his person.
This dude wants to be put out of his misery. This is the youth of tomorrow.
