Police: Man throws punches, bites officer after smashing out car windows on W. Burnside in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man bit a police officer after smashing out car windows Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to Southwest 16th Avenue and West Burnside at 12:28 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses said a man was smashing out vehicle windows. When officers arrived, the suspect began walking away.
The officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, but they said he began throwing punches at them. Additional officers responded to the scene and the suspect was arrested.
Officers received minor injuries during the altercation, and one officer was bitten on the forearm by the suspect, according to police.
Jacey Hoppert, 29, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, menacing and disorderly conduct.
