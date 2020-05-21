PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man Wednesday evening following a robbery in southwest Portland.
Prior to 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery at a convenience store located in the 900 block of Southwest Gibbs Street.
During investigation, officers learned the suspect entered the store, implied he had a gun, and demanded money and Camel filter cigarettes.
After obtaining cash and cigarettes, the suspect left the store and headed eastbound on SW Gibbs.
Officers searched the area and located the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Dathan Terrance Hall.
Police said $82 in small bills and two packs of Camel filter cigarettes were located on Hall.
Hall was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery.
