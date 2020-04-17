PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of throwing drugs from a car onto the front yard of a northeast Portland home during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Police said the East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) received information about narcotics trafficking in the area of Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Gerardo Ortiz-Pacheco, was located in the area by officers.
Police said Ortiz-Pacheco drove away from officers, but then stopped about one block away.
According to police, Ortiz-Pacheco drove away in an effort to discard drugs from his vehicle.
Officers, along with a narcotics K-9, searched the area and found 26.1 grams of heroin and 50 fentanyl pills in the front yard of a home with children, according to police.
Ortiz-Pacheco was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance - heroin, possession of a controlled substance - heroin, unlawful manufacture or delivery of controlled substance - fentanyl, attempt to elude by vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and identity theft.
Gosh..lucky for "Pacheco" that Portland is a Sanctuary City, with drugs being decriminalized.
