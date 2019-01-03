Police: Man trying to get into cars on I-5 near Woodburn arrested after ‘brief violent altercation’

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A man trying to get into cars on Interstate 5 near Woodburn was arrested after a “brief violent altercation” with troopers, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers traveling north on the highway near Milepost 272 saw a man disrupting traffic at around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
Police said they tried to contact the man, but he ran away through traffic and attempted to get into several vehicles.
Troopers, along with assistance from the public, were able to detain the man before he injured himself or anyone else, according to OSP.
The suspect was identified as Vyacheslav Burlachenko, 38, of Salem. Burlachenko was cited on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Salem Hospital to be evaluated.
Traffic on I-5 near Woodburn was delayed early due to an unpredictable pedestrian on the freeway. OSP's responding Troopers subdued the subject after a brief violent altercation. Thanks to all the well-wisher concerned about our Troopers. They are fine. pic.twitter.com/wQ4lYtx47W— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 3, 2019
There were no crashes reported due to this incident. One semi driver had to maneuver around the scene, causing the load to shift and resulting in damage to the truck.
OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Police Department and the Marion County Community Outreach Response Team.
