PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man and two of his daughters are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
The crash happened at around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 77th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
According to police, it is believed a family of six was crossing SE Powell when the father and two of the daughters were struck.
The two daughters and father suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The girls, whose ages were not released, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
