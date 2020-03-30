OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning after he burglarized a home while the homeowners were sleeping, according to the Oregon City Police Department.
Just before 1 a.m., police said a woman went to the police department to report that her home in the 1200 block of Johnson Street had been burglarized about 30 minutes prior.
The woman told officers that her roommate thought he had been dreaming when he saw a person inside the bedroom, but realized it wasn't a dream when he found the garage door open and several items missing from inside the home and a vehicle.
Officers searched the area and found a person matching the suspect description at around 1:30 a.m.
Police said officers attempted to speak with the suspect, but he ran away on foot. The suspect, identified as Moniel D. Dennis, was caught a short distance away.
According to police, Dennis still had stolen property on him. Other items were later located in a nearby apartment.
During an investigation, officers learned that Dennis found the victim's vehicle unlocked and used a garage door opener from the vehicle to enter the home.
Police said Dennis then went through the home and stole several electronic items, some were inside the victim's bedroom.
Dennis was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of first-degree burglary.
