MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Milwaukie police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole an ATM from a local hospital.
The theft occurred on Aug. 17 at Providence Milwaukie Hospital.
Police said the suspect entered the hospital at around 7:18 p.m. with a hand cart and cardboard box.
The suspect covered the ATM with the box, cut the wires, and wheeled it out of the building. He then loaded the ATM into a black or dark-colored Subaru, which appeared to have a sticker in the right-hand corner of the rear window, according to police.
Police said $17,000 was in the ATM when it was stolen.
The ATM has not been recovered.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information about the case, is asked to contact Milwaukie Police Detective Cereghino at 503-786-7476 or cereghinot@milwaukieoregon.gov.
