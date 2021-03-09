PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of attempting to break into a home, then robbing a person on the street in the Richmond neighborhood Tuesday morning.
At about 8:49 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shot fired in the 3200 block of Southeast 36th Avenue.
Officers arrived and learned that a man had been trying to break into a home by kicking the front door. The suspect then began breaking the door with a cinder block.
Police said a person in the home fired one gunshot as a warning to the suspect. The shot reportedly went upward into the front porch.
The suspect was last seen walking away south on Southeast 36th Avenue.
As the investigation was underway, police said officers learned a person who matched the description of the suspect committed a robbery along Southeast 36th Avenue near Southeast Powell Boulevard.
Police said a person walking a dog was approached by the suspect. The suspect reportedly threatened to use force and took property from the person.
The suspect continued south on Southeast 36th Avenue.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s, medium build. He was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pattern pants, and two different colored shoes.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call police. Anyone who knows who he is, is asked to contact Sgt. Pete McConnell at Peter.McConnell@portlandoregon.gov.
