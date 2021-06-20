VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police say the man wanted after an unprovoked stabbing on Sunday morning has been arrested.
On Sunday, at about 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3300 block of East 18th Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been stabbed in the back. According to police, the victim said he was taking a walk in the area when another man approached him unprovoked and stabbed him.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police identified the suspect as Joshua A. Ryan, 29, and sought information on his whereabouts from the public. On Monday, police said Ryan was located and arrested. He was booked into the Clark County Jail. No additional details have been released at this time.
