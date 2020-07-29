VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A man with a felony warrant for escaping from Washington State Department of Corrections community custody was arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Vancouver, according to police.
Officers responded to the 4900 block of East 18th Street at 3:30 a.m. July 25.
Investigators said Keith Williams, 29, of Vancouver, fired multiple rounds into a vehicle with four people inside.
One of the victims had been assaulted by Williams prior to the shooting, according to police, but none of the four people were injured by the gunfire.
Williams was found Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody by officers on the 11700 block of Mill Plain Boulevard.
Williams was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and the felony warrant for escape from community custody. No further details were released regarding the warrant.
Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7399.
SO.... IF YOU WANT US TO HELP YOU DO YOUR JOB.... A STUPID PICTURE WOULD BE NICE! DUH! AT LEAST OREGON DOES THAT... WASHINGTON....*shakes head*
