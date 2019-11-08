GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in September was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At around 8 p.m., officers located a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Arellano, driving a vehicle in Gresham in the area of Powell Boulevard and Eastman Parkway.
Police said Arellano was identified as the suspect from a domestic violence-related incident that involved a shooting on Sept. 23 in the 2800 block of Southeast 145th Avenue.
Officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop on Arellano's vehicle, but Arellano fled into the area near Eastman Parkway and Yamhill Street.
Police said Arellano attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended near 217th Avenue and Stark Street.
Arellano was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude - felony, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm within the city, domestic violence menacing with a firearm, and a warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
