PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night following a dispute with his neighbor in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the 7700 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue at around 5:46 p.m. on the report of a disturbance with a weapon.
Police said preliminary information suggests there was a neighbor dispute.
One of the neighbors, identified as Michael D. Kienzle, brandished a machete during the dispute.
No injuries were reported.
Kienzle was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of menacing.
