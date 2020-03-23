MONMOUTH, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man dressed in body armor was arrested Sunday evening after police say he pointed a rifle at officers in Monmouth.
At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man acting suspiciously at the Ash Creek Bible Church on 16th Street.
Police said an off-duty officer reported that the man was in the parking lot making "tactical moves" and appeared to be talking to himself. The man was also wearing a thigh holster and was in full camouflage.
Officers arrived to the area and located the man, later identified as Daniel Lynton Hauge Cook, walking west to Glazemeadow Street and Hoffman Road.
According to police, Hauge Cook pointed a rifle at the officers and refused to follow commands to put the weapon down. He then fired multiple rounds into the ground.
Hauge Cook continued to ignore commands and walked across the street. Police said he was holding a handgun, which officers could see had an orange tip.
Police said Hauge Cook then holstered the handgun and set the rifle on the ground as he started to walk towards a home.
Officers quickly approached and took Hauge Cook into custody. According to police, Hauge Cook was wearing body armor and a helmet when arrested.
According to police, witnesses reported Hauge Cook pointed the rifle at multiple passing cars and stood in front of cars in the roadway, pointing the rifle at the occupants before he was arrested.
Hauge Cook was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of body armor, four counts of menacing, and four counts of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.