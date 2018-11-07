BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man who broke into a Beaverton apartment and assaulted a sleeping 10-year-old girl in July was arrested this week in Auburn, Washington, according to police.
The case began early in the morning on July 29 when Beaverton officers responded to an apartment on the 13700 block of Southwest 6th Street.
Investigators said a man gained entry into the victim’s bedroom through a first-floor window, which was open with a screen on it. The girl screamed and the suspect ran away.
Her family told FOX 12 in August that the girl had been stabbed in the neck. Police said the suspect dropped a Leatherman multi-tool as he was leaving the scene.
Investigators asked for the public’s help locating the suspect and released a sketch of him in August.
In October, DNA evidence was used to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Robert Wade Jackson. A grand jury indicted Jackson on charges including attempted aggravated murder, first-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.
Jackson was arrested in Auburn, Washington on Tuesday.
Detectives said Jackson was living at the Stone Creek Apartments on the 5000 block of Southwest Murray Boulevard when the crime occurred.
Beaverton Police Department detectives would like to speak to anyone who had suspicious contact with Jackson during the time he lived in Beaverton. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maggie Brown at 503-629-0111.
