Police: Man who damaged business, threatened employee arrested after running on I-5

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man who damaged a southeast Portland business and threatened an employee with a hammer was arrested after running down Interstate 5, according to police.
Officers responded to Pratt & Larson on the 1200 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue at 12:09 p.m. Monday.
A suspect broke two windows with a tool described as a mallet, then threatened to hit an employee, according to police.
The suspect was found near the business, but police said he dropped the tool and ran away, ending up heading south in the northbound I-5 lanes at Morrison.
The driver of an Audi SUV slowed down due to the suspect on the highway and was rear-ended by a van. Police said one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The suspect continued running away in the northbound lanes, before police said he finally gave up.
Chandler Miller, 24, was arrested on charges of menacing, criminal mischief, escape, interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Anger management, or lobotomy? Was he attempting an assault for domestic issues, or because he was unhappy with the business he attacked. Animals who act like that are put in cages... people should be taken away from society when they are unable to control their emotions.
