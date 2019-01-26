PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of injuring a Portland police sergeant was arrested Friday.
Police said a sergeant conducted a traffic stop in the area of Northeast Halsey Street at Northeast 43rd Avenue around 6:42 p.m. on Friday.
During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Joten Uruo, 40, reversed his pick-up truck into the sergeant.
The sergeant was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Uruo was charged with attempt elude, driving while under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, failure to perform duties of a driver, two counts of criminal mischief, resist arrest, and two counts of escape.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.