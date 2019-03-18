FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove police say they have arrested a man who claimed an intruder had come into his home and attacked him. Now, they say it was all a lie.
On Monday, police arrested 40-year-old Brian Couture on charges of initiating a false report and theft in the second degree.
Police say on March 6, Couture called 911 and reported that someone had entered through a sliding glass door at his home and a struggle had occurred.
A K-9 team helped search the area, but no suspect was found.
Police now say Couture admitted to investigators that the alleged incident was staged.
Investigators believe he did it to "conceal the theft of money belonging to a nonprofit organization," which was spent inappropriately.
