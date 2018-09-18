PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a man in connection with stealing a kitten from an animal shelter in northeast Portland.
Police said they arrested Luke J. Andrade, 25, at Overlook Park located at 3515 North Interstate Avenue around 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday
Police originally responded to Pixie Project located at 510 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday morning on the report that a man had entered the location and stole a kitten.
Based on the investigation, officers learned the suspect entered the building on Monday, while the non-profit was closed but volunteers were tending to cats and kittens.
The suspect entered through an un-locked door and grabbed a kitten and left the location, according to police.
Police said Tuesday evening, community members contacted officers and provided information about Andrade’s whereabouts.
Andrade was found and taken into custody without incident.
Officers learned, after arresting Andrade, that he had likely sold the kitten to a man on Monday somewhere in downtown Portland, according to police.
The kitten is described as a black kitten and is microchipped, according to police.
At this time, the only description of the person who purchased the kitten is that the person is a man.
Andrade was booked on charges of two counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and a warrant for arson.
Anyone with information about the current location of the kitten should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or Pixie Project.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.