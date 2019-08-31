PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was found by police with a firearm and in possession of a stolen vehicle.
Portland police officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street around 11:19 p.m.
The driver, identified as Lance S. Palmer, 54, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Palmer was booked on his warrant as well as charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony possession of cocaine, unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.
