PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in southeast Portland, according to police.
At around 4:44 p.m., officers with the Gun Violence Reduction Team learned a vehicle that was involved in a theft from a business in February was in the area of Southeast Harold Street and Southeast 117th Avenue.
Police said the suspect vehicle was parked and was partially blocking the road.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and learned the person inside the vehicle, identified as Josiah Pittman, had three felony warrants for his arrest.
Pittman was taken into custody.
Police said officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic firearm. The firearm was seized as evidence.
Pittman was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to police, Pittman had a warrant out of Multnomah County for felony domestic violence strangulation, a warrant out of Marion County for first-degree felony theft, and a warrant out of Washington County for two counts of felony identity theft.
The theft investigation from February is ongoing, police said.
