PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested on an active warrant resulting from demonstrations that took place on May 1.
Police said 29-year-old Mackenzie Lewis was arrested on an active warrant by The United States Marshals Service at the request of Portland police.
The warrant was the result of an investigation that started on May 1, 2019 related to a disturbance in the 800 block of Northeast Couch Street.
Police said Lewis was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant for riot.
On Tuesday, another man was arrested in relation to the demonstrations on May 1.
Police said this is on-going investigation.
Assault detectives continue to work on several cases related to May 1 and June 29 demonstrations.
If anyone has information related to crimes committed on those or other dates, they are encouraged to contact police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
