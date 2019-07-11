GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say a man who was armed with an ax inside a Jack in the Box restaurant off Southeast Stark Street and 257th Drive has been taken into custody.
The call came in at about 9 p.m. Thursday and prompted the evacuation of employees. Nearby roads in the area had been closed.
Police say the man is now in custody and no one was hurt.
