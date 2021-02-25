LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested for murder on Wednesday morning after Lebanon police responded to a disturbance and found another man dead.
Just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called out to a disturbance at 3199 Burdell Boulevard. The caller reported yelling coming from a homeless camp involving two men.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim's identity has not been released, and police have not said how he died.
Ronald Andrew Mowdy, of Lebanon, was identified as the other man involved in the disturbance.
According to police, Mowdy has an "extensive history" with the department that involves thefts, trespassing, narcotics and disturbances, as well as outstanding warrants.
Mowdy was arrested following an investigation. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective James Glover at 541-258-4346 or Detective Ryan Padua at 541-258-4325.
