Police: Man with felony warrant arrested after crashing stolen car in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man with a nationwide felony warrant was arrested after crashing a stolen car in Gresham and attempting to run away, according to police.
Police said Samuel Jebediah Graziano, 29, crashed into a parked car on the 200 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue at around noon Saturday.
Graziano ran away, according to officers, and was tracked to a backyard near Southeast 167th and Burnside Street, where he was taken into custody.
Multnomah County deputies and a Portland police K-9 team assisted in the search.
Police said Graziano’s warrant was from the Oregon State Parole Board.
He was set to be booked into jail on the warrant and other charges connected to the stolen car, hit-and-run crash and attempt to elude officers, according to police.
