PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested in downtown Portland Friday morning, according to police.
Prior to 7 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Burnside on reports of a man who had flashed a gun.
While officers were responding, they learned the man was sitting down with the gun in his lap and was playing with it. Police said officers also learned the man's name, Christopher John Carroll, and found that he had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Officers arrived to the area and saw Carroll lying down. Officers used their patrol vehicle to drive closer to Carroll and gave him commands over the vehicle's public access system, according to police.
Carroll was safely taken into custody.
The gun was recovered and turned out to be a fake firearm, police said.
Carroll was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.