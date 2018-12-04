PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man carrying a gun near Madison High School was arrested, but police said there is no indication the suspect intended to enter the school.
Officers responded to the school in northeast Portland at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday. A student reported seeing a man with a gun near the tennis courts in Glenhaven Park, just north of the school.
Arriving officers did not find anyone near the tennis courts, but they saw a man matching the description provided by the student waiting at a TriMet bus stop on 82nd Avenue near the school.
As officers approached the man, they said he ran toward Glenhaven Park. He was quickly taken into custody by police.
Officers said the man was searched and he was carrying a handgun.
Christopher Dwayne Washington, 20, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Police said Washington is not a student at Madison High School and there is no information to indicate he planned to enter the school.
Madison High School was put into lockout as a precaution while police investigated, before returning to normal operations Tuesday afternoon.
