Police: Man with hammer breaks into Woodburn store, destroys iPhones

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – A man destroyed several iPhones while attempting to steal them from a Verizon store in Woodburn early Friday morning, according to police.
The suspect smashed through a glass door in the 100 block of Arney Road using a hammer, officers say.
He used the hammer to remove two display iPhone 11s, then tried remove five more phones with the hammer, but was unsuccessful and destroyed them, according to law enforcement.
The man left the store through the same glass door he broke to get inside, police say.
Officers describe the man as black, around 170 pounds, and between 28 and 36 years old. Surveillance photos shared by law enforcement show the man wearing a distinctive black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
