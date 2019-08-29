PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man with a gun was arrested during a gun violence reduction patrol.
Police said officers have been conducting focused patrols in Portland due to several shootings and firearm recoveries in the past few months.
While engaging a group of individuals in the 300 block of Southeast 160th Avenue, a man ran from officers after the officers asked about weapons.
The suspect identified as Josiah Tate Cormona, 18, was stopped and a handgun was found tucked into his front waistband, according to police.
Cormona was taken to a detention center on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a loaded firearm in public.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
