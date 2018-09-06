PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a deli in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
Officers responded to Jonny's, located at 8230 Southeast Harrison Street, at around 8:26 a.m. on the report of a robbery.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the suspect entered the deli and demanded money while brandishing a handgun. After obtaining cash, the suspect was seen leaving in a brown or green newer four-door sedan.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the suspect is a man, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a stocky build, and was wearing a mask.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
