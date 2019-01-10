PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a man may have been under the influence of an unknown substance Thursday afternoon when they say he damaged a fire station window.
Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Coffin for criminal mischief in the second degree after responding to reports of a person breaking windows with an axe in the 7300 block of East Burnside Street.
Officers located Coffin at Portland Fire Station 19 and say he was pacing in front of the building with something in his hands. A community member reported to officers that Coffin was armed with a knife and a hatchet.
Officers say Coffin at first tried to run but gave up and was taken into custody without incident; police seized a knife and a hatchet as evidence.
Coffin was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. A window at the fire station was damaged but no one was hurt, according to the police bureau.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.