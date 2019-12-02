OTIS, OR (KPTV) – Deputies arrested a man Monday after they say he tried to steal several packs of batteries from the Rose Lodge Market in Otis.
When the clerk confronted him, Jared R. May, 41, produced a black pellet gun that resembled a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.
He then left the area in a vehicle on Highway 18, according to law enforcement.
An officer saw May driving east on the highway near Grand Ronde. Law enforcement detained May after finding his vehicle parked in front of a home in Grand Ronde.
According to the sheriff’s office, May removed the batteries from his pocket and hid them before leaving the grocery store.
May was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. He is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
