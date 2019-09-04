PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man with a stolen handgun was arrested Thursday during a gun violence reduction patrol in northeast Portland.
Police said officers were engaging a group of people in the 8200 block of Northeast Klickitat Street when one man ran from the officers.
The suspect, identified as Trenal Clark, 31, was stopped and a handgun was found.
According to police, the handgun was later determined to have been stolen out of Bend.
Clark was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public (Portland City Code), first-degree theft, interfering with a police officer, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Authorities in Bend were notified about the recovery of the stolen gun, according to police.
Police said Tactical Operation Division officers have been conducting focused patrols in Portland due to several shootings and firearm recoveries in the past few months.
Over the Labor Day weekend, officers arrested six men and recovered six firearms.
Anyone with information about gun crime is encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
