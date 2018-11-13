PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –A 22-year-old man was booked into jail early Tuesday morning after police say he was driving a stolen car and eluded officers in northeast Portland.
Police said a K-9 unit was on patrol at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street when they spotted a stolen Honda driving in front of them.
The driver in the Honda eluded police and officers didn’t pursue the car due to high speeds and danger to the public, according to police.
Officers coordinated a response and laid out spike strips in the path of the Honda. The driver ran over the strips with the Honda’s front driver side tire. The car crashed into fencing and cables at Ed Benedict Park.
The driver abandoned the car and fled on foot into the park. Police told the man several times to stop, but he did not oblige. Officer Sweeney then had his partner, K-9 Maverick, catch the suspect.
Police took the suspect, identified as William Appell, into custody and he was evaluated by paramedics.
Appell was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of of unauthorized use of vehicle, attempt to elude in vehicle and on foot, interfere with police, driving while suspended, possession of meth and an outstanding warrant.
