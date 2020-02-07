WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after police say they burglarized a Woodland home.
At around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Lewis River Road.
Police said the homeowner had returned home and found the garage door open with a Ford Ranger pickup parked in the driveway.
The homeowner confronted a woman inside the pickup. According to police, a man then exited the home with a pillowcase full of stolen electronics.
The man and woman, later identified as Kaden Kester, 19, and Monique Wiles, 30, fled from the home in the pickup.
Officers later located the pickup unoccupied in the 300 block of Gun Club Road.
With help from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, Kester and Wiles were located in a home in the 300 block of Madrona Avenue.
Kester and Wiles were arrested and charged with residential burglary and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Police said the stolen electronics were recovered.
