PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a vigil in the Argay Terrace neighborhood Sunday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 125th Place.
Police said officers arrived and located two people who had been shot while attending a vigil for someone who had recently passed away.
The two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said two apartments and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Officers recovered more than 20 bullet casings at the scene, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time. A suspect description was not released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Portland police at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-9101.
