TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found along the Fanno Creek Trail on Thursday, according to the Tigard Police Department.
Police said a man walked into the department lobby at about 7:12 p.m. and reported finding a body along the trail. He then walked officers to a creek embankment behind the area of 8900 Southwest Burnham Street where the man's body was found.
The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. The man's name will be released once the medical examiner confirms his identity and his family has been notified.
There are no signs of foul play or obvious signs of injuries, according to police. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the case.
