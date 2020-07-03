SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Seaside Fire & Rescue recovered a body from a local waterway on Thursday, according to police.
At around 2:50 p.m., Seaside dispatched received a report of a man in the water at the Seaside Estuary.
Seaside Fire & Rescue crews arrived to the scene and quickly located the victim thanks to help from the 911 caller.
Police said crews attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man is not being released at this time. An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner.
No further information was released by police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
