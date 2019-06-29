Police: McMinnville deadly shooting suspect arrested, booked into jail

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in McMinnville was arrested early Saturday morning.
Dustin Allen Brown, 33, was first taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Yamhill County Jail.
Police said he was located at 1:59 a.m. Saturday.
The investigation began when police received a 911 call about a shooting on Grandhaven Street, west of Doran Drive.
A 28-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was set to be flown to the hospital, but was pronounced dead before that happened.
Witnesses said the suspect left the scene on a bicycle and was believed to be armed with a 9 mm handgun.
Police said after “an extensive and rapidly evolving investigation,” Brown was identified as the suspect.
The Yamhill County Jail lists his charge as a probation sanction and he is being kept in jail without bail at this time.
Police said there are no other outstanding suspects in this case and no danger to the public in connection with this shooting.
Police have not released any other details, including a possible motive.
Any witnesses are urged to contact the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-6500.
