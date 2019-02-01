MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A 73-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he attempted to kidnap a woman just before 12 p.m.
Manuel Catano was arrested on charges including kidnapping in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree after officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Southwest Baker Street on a report of an assault.
Officers contacted the victim and learned she was at the home as part of her job duties and was invited into the house; once inside, she told police she was attacked by Catano.
Officers have not identified the woman out of concern for her safety.
Catano was arrested and lodged at the Yamhill County Correctional Facility and scheduled to be arraigned on charges Monday, the police department says.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at 503-434-2337 and refer to case #19-439.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
