TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A medical emergency likely caused a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to the Tigard Police Department.
At about 8:17 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 99W at the Highway 217 overpass.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said 911 callers reported that a vehicle struck other vehicles while swerving in and out of traffic.
Police told FOX 12 that a medical emergency is more than likely the cause of the crash.
The driver of the vehicle that struck others was taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.
The southbound lanes of Highway 99W were blocked while emergency crews were on scene.
It's like a racetrack in that section everyday.
